Heading held for suspect in Springfield armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of grabbing a police officer’s gun two weeks ago, appeared in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.

Joseph Gonzalez appeared in Springfield District Court with his right hand wrapped in bandages. He is accused of robbing a MetroPCS store in Springfield in late December, armed with a knife.

Police said he then got into a dangerous struggle with a Springfield police officer where he grabbed the officer’s gun and fired off multiple rounds and injured his own hand.

At Wednesday’s dangerousness hearing, Gonzalez’s defense attorney asked that the judge grant him bail. He argued that Gonzalez was high on drugs and that’s why he did what he did.

However, the judge said almost all larceny suspects suffer from a drug problem and that it was no excuse for what he did.

“Armed robbery with a knife and, most importantly, the struggle with the officer, I’m sure there will be a different version of the struggle with the officer, but the struggle with the officer’s gun, wow. He is found to be dangerous. He is held without right,” the judge explained.

Western Mass News has learned that Gonzalez had a prior conviction of armed robbery in 2016. He was sentenced to three to five years for that crime.

Western Mass News also obtained court documents which further detailed the events that unfolded on the day of the robbery. We’ll have more on that on Western Mass News at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

