Hofer, Highmore named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two members of the Thunderbirds are heading to Canada for this year’s AHL All-Star Classic.

The team said Wednesday that goalie Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore will represent Springfield and the Atlantic conference in next month’s event.

Hofer, 22, is in his second season with the Thunderbirds. As of January 11, he has a 2.41 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Highmore, 26, leads all Thunderbirds with 31 points through 34 games, which includes 24 assists. This will be his second time in the All-Star Classic, having reached the event in the 2017-2018 season as a member of the Rockford IceHogs.

According to the AHL, each of their four divisions will be represented by 12 players and the rosters will be determined by a committee of coaches. In addition, all 32 teams will be represented by at least one player.

The All-Star Classic will be held on February 5 and 6 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

You can watch the Thunderbirds take on the Belleville Senators on Hometown Heroes Night at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, January 28 at 7 p.m. on COZI TV.

