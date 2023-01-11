Light wintry weather to start Thursday, then going to rain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A quiet, seasonable weather day for western Mass with early morning temps in the teens and afternoon highs around freezing-where we should be for January!

Clouds continue to build tonight and overnight ahead of an approaching warm front and as that front approaches, there’s a low risk for some spotty freezing drizzle or flurries. At this point, there are no winter weather advisories, but if more freezing drizzle shows up in the early morning, one could be issued. For now, prep for some possible slick spots for the AM commute.

Temperatures start in the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday morning with any spotty freezing drizzle or flurries going over to light snow or snow showers around 7-9am. Temperatures will be getting to around and above freezing at that time and precip looks light, so roads should stay mostly wet. There may be some dustings and coatings around the valley with an inch or two possible in the hills – esp. on grass or raised surfaces. Temperatures stay in the 30s all day, but we see a change to rain in the afternoon from south to north. Precip remains light and spotty into the early evening.

A chilly rain is on tap Thursday night and overnight with temperatures rising through the 40s late. Ponding on roads and some reduced visibility expected for overnight travelers.

Rain will be wrapping up Friday morning with a shower or two lingering until Noon or so. We turn mild and breezy in the AM with highs hitting lower to middle 50s! A cold front passes through and cooler air builds in for the afternoon with temperatures falling into the low 40s by sunset. Southwesterly wind gusts may get to 20-30mph at times.

We stay dry this weekend with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and more seasonable temps in the middle to upper 30s. Brisk Sunday with similar temps, though full sunshine is expected. MLK Day Monday is also looking nice with sunshine and highs around 40. The remainder of the week looks unsettled with a good deal of clouds and a few rain chances Tuesday and later in the week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.