South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned.

Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31.

Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022.

Schlachter added that Dr. Mark McLaughlin, who assumed the role of acting superintendent last year, has been unanimously voted as the new superintendent of South Hadley Public Schools through the end of this year.

McLaughlin took on the role of acting superintendent when Mosley began his leave.

“There is no doubt that with a new year there is opportunity for new beginnings and fresh starts. In South Hadley, the first week of January did not disappoint as it has been full of promise for our future,” Schlachter explained in a letter to the school committee.

In addition, Jennifer Voyik, who has been in the role of acting assistant superintendent for finance and business operations, has also been officially hired as the district’s assistant superintendent for finance and business operations until June 2026.

