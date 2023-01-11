Springfield man arraigned for 140th time after two arrests this week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s shock in Springfield after a suspect was arrested twice this week for breaking and entering and being arraigned on charges for the 140th time in the Bay State. It’s just the latest instance of a repeat offender out on the streets, only to offend again.

“He was out, he committed a crime on Sunday, and our officers arrested him. He went to court, he was released out on the street again, and committed several crimes the very next night and our officers arrested him again, so you kind of see this revolving door,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Springfield Police detailed the arrest of William Harris. The 58-year-old Springfield man is suspected of breaking and entering at the 413 Cafe in Springfield on Sunday, then days later, Harris is accused of breaking into three vehicles on the 500 block of Main Street on Tuesday morning.

“It’s someone with just no regard for the business community, no regard for our residents. There’s no real plan in place. He’s just smashing windows, grabbing what he can and moving on,” Walsh explained.

Walsh told Western Mass News there is an even larger concern and that is with these latest arrests, Harris has now marked his 140th court arraignment in Massachusetts. The majority of charges related to breaking and entering over the span of more than 20 years.

“This week, at least, our officers were in the right spot at the right time,” Walsh noted.

Now, Walsh is hoping this repeat offender can be stopped.

“We hope he is held for some time, so that our residents and our business communities don’t have to suffer for any longer,” Walsh said.

