Start of classes at Springfield Central High delayed by hoax indicating weapon

There were some tense moments Wednesday morning at Springfield Central High School.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There were some tense moments Wednesday morning at Springfield Central High School.

School officials said a call was made indicating a person was coming to the school with a weapon.

Officials called it a hoax and said police swept the school and did not find anything.

Classes were delayed and students were orignally not let in the building this morning.

Parents were also notified of the incident and classes have since resumed.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Springfield Thunderbirds are out of the finals after losing game 5 to the Chicago Wolves
Hofer, Highmore named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster
MGN Online
Heading held for suspect in Springfield armed robbery
Travelers at Bradley Airport impacted by FAA computer outage
Travelers at Bradley Airport impacted by FAA computer outage
Travelers at Bradley Airport impacted by FAA computer outage
Travelers at Bradley Airport impacted by FAA computer outage