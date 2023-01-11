Start of classes at Springfield Central High delayed by hoax indicating weapon

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There were some tense moments Wednesday morning at Springfield Central High School.

School officials said a call was made indicating a person was coming to the school with a weapon.

Officials called it a hoax and said police swept the school and did not find anything.

Classes were delayed and students were orignally not let in the building this morning.

Parents were also notified of the incident and classes have since resumed.

