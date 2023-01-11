Town by Town: T-Birds book club, National Soup Month, and RCA expansion

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Ludlow, and Easthampton.

A member of the Springfield Thunderbirds is launching his own book club.

T-birds forward Anthony Angello is partnering with Springfield City Library and kicked off “Anthony’s Book Club” Wednesday at the library branch in East Forest Park.

Over the next two months, Angello will visit a total of five different branches for live story time readings.

The next reading is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25th, at the East Springfield branch.

Young readers of all ages and their families are encouraged to attend.

Town by town also took us to Ludlow for a celebration of National Soup Month.

Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse is making fresh soups every day, starting at 5:30 a.m.

They have two different soups each day throughout the month, including unique varieties like “flu fighter chicken turmeric soup” to favorites like clam chowder.

Finally, town by town took us to Easthampton where Resilient Community Arts is expanding.

The one-year-old business is moving to the second floor of the Eastworks building.

The new studio will be twice the size of their current space, thanks to support from donors, members, and community partners.

RCA hosts workshops and programs for all ages.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.