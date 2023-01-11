Town by Town: wood bank opens, citizen’s police academy, leadership luncheon

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town took us to Montague, Holyoke, and Northampton this Tuesday.

The Montague Community Wood Bank has dry firewood available for Montague residents in need of heating assistance. Wood will be distributed in half-cord allotments to residents with the potential to receive more wood as need and supplies allow. '

Those interested should contact the Gill-Montague Council on Aging.

Montague recycles town tree removals into firewood with the help of the tree advisory committee. Volunteers are always needed to help split and stack firewood and you can contact the town if you’re interested.

In Hoyloke, the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield held a leadership luncheon on economic development and tourism at Venture X in Holyoke.

The luncheon panel covered the many ways young professionals are drawn to the western Massachusetts region, the challenges that need attention, and how the community can work together to make greater Springfield a better place to work and live.

The Young Professional Society’s annual membership drive networking event is Thursday, January 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Springfield Country Club.

In Northampton, the police department is once again holidng the citizen police academy.

This eight-week program will begin February 4 and be held on Saturday mornings until March 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants will learn a wide range of topics including patrol procedures, narcotics investigations, forensic evidence, and traffic signs.

