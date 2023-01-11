Travel expert: old systems could be reason for nationwide FAA outage, flight delays

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has kept track of fallout at Bradley International Airport after the FAA grounded flights nationwide following a computer outage early Wednesday morning.

We spoke to several airline passengers whose flights were delayed due to this outage and checked in with one travel expert to see what this means for the airport industry.

“I don’t entirely understand how it happened,” Susan Egner of Chicago said.

Flight delays and cancellations piled up across the nation Wednesday following a widespread outage with the Federal Aviation Administration’s notice to air mission system.

“This creates a lot of pain and problems for the lives of American citizens,” said Heidi Anne Mesmer, who was flying home to Virginia. “I think it’s time for us to ask our government to step up and improve FAA communications and to start to expect better responsibility from the FAA.”

The outage had briefly halted all U.S. flights on Wednesday morning. We checked in with a travel expert who told Western Mass News why the ground stop was in place.

“The FAA had some system issues, and because of that, there were certain safety notices that weren’t going out or able to go out to pilots,” AAA Travel Sales Manager Anne Lischwe told us. “What I think we’re going to see here is a number of delays, some cancellations as well, but I think it’s going to be more delays, thankfully. Hopefully, this is able to be resolved by tomorrow.”

Lischwe added that she was not surprised that this outage occurred, as she believes the FAA system needs to be updated across the board.

“It’s not something that happens frequently, I can tell you that,” she said. “I will say that we have seen, in the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen an increase in some of these issues that are coming up - system issues. In all honesty, there’s some systems within travel that are quite old.”

As for advice for travelers to take away from this widespread problem….

“You want to be the first to be aware if something happens, so make sure you’re downloading the airlines app if you’re flying,” Lischwe suggested. “Make sure you’re signing up for text alerts, so if anything does come up, if you do have a delay or cancellation, you want to be the first to know so you can react as quickly as possible.”

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bradley International Airport, there are currently 22 departure delays, 13 arrival delays, and no cancellations.

