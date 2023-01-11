Travelers at Bradley Airport impacted by FAA computer outage

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - All domestic flights across the nation were delayed Wednesday morning due to widespread computer outages with the Federal Aviation Adminstration.

Bradley International Airport was just one of the thousands of airports impacted by the outage this morning. The FAA released a statement around 7 a.m. that read, in part, “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System…Operations across the national airspace system are affected.”

The FAA then ordered all airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern time to “allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

“Fortunately, I’m the back end of a trip, so I made my business meeting and my presentation. Prior to this, I had a large meeting with about 200 people, so I’m okay, but I really feel for people who are going to business events where there’s a collection of people sitting there waiting for them or who have children at home that need them,” said Heidi Anne Mesmer, who was flying home to Virginia.

In a recent statement, the FAA said:

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the system...that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem.”

Officials with Bradley International Airport are still urging people who are flying out Wednesday to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

