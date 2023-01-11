Western Mass News hosts Springfield students for Future Media Leaders visit

By Robin Kimble and Ryan Trowbridge
Jan. 11, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News had some guests on Wednesday when students from the Early College High School in Springfield visited for our latest Future Media Leaders tour.

The group made up of 20 ninth and tenth graders heard from our departments to learn about the career paths available in the media industry.

If you’d like help inspiring the next group of journalists, reach out for a Future Media Leaders.

