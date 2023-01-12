3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston...
Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield on January 11, 2023(Springfield Fire Dept.)
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield.

The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

TD Garden, often called the Boston Garden or simply The Garden, is a multi-purpose arena in...
TD Bank extends Garden naming rights through 2045
Lexington Street fire in Springfield 011123
Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street
Sherry was 23 years old when she and her infant son, Cedric, were murdered by Cedric’s father,...
Community remembers young mother, infant son 30 years after double murder
The victim of the shooting was shot several times and is still hospitalized.
Holyoke shooting suspect in custody following December shooting at The Unicorn