3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield.

The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

