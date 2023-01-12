3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield.
The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m.
Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.