Family of 2014 murder victim calls for justice

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a 2014 murder victim is now speaking out and demanding justice in Springfield.

Tayclair Moore’s family stood out in the snow Thursday morning to share stories about their late sister.

“She made people laugh…loving and kind. On my worst day, all I had to do was pick up the phone and she was there for me,” said Barbara Wells, the victim’s sister.

Moore, 29, was strangled to death back in 2014. Frederick Pinney was charged with first degree murder. The family said Pinney and Moore’s boyfriend were business partners and the couple was renting a room in Pinney’s house.

In 2016, there was a trial, but the judge declared it a mistrial after learning one juror had inappropriate conversations about the case outside of the judge’s instructions to only discuss the case with other jurors.

Now, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is prepared to reprosecute the case. The second trial was scheduled for January 18. However, it’s been delayed by a defense appeal. It’s another delay in the nine years Moore’s family has been waiting for justice to be served.

“Every time we have to go to court, we have to relive it over and over and over again. We can’t grieve properly,” Wells added.

We’ve also learned that about two years ago, Pinney was released from jail and is walking free while he awaits trial. This was a judge order during the COVID-19 pandemic when the supreme judicial court asked judges to consider early releases due to risks related to the spread of the virus.

“I don’t understand why this man is out of jail. If anything hurts the most, it’s that my sister is not here and he is able to walk around on these streets. He is able to go to work, he is able to go to church and visit his family. I can’t visit my sister. I can’t talk to her and this is unfair,” said Kenyatta Alston, sister of the victim.

We reached out to Hampden D.A. Anthony Gulluni, who sent us a statement that read, in part:

“It is tragic that Tayclair’s family has had to endure so much and wait so long for their day in court. Furthermore, the defendant’s release is an injustice and an insult to the tenet’s of our criminal justice system. While the wounds of their loss will never heal, these seemingly incessant delays have only served to inflame their grief. Our system of justice is oftentimes protracted and imperfect, but the delays and interruptions in this case are beyond the pale, and an undue burden for those who have already suffered too much.”

Pinney’s defense attorney, Linda Thompson, attended the speak-out on Thursday. She did not want to speak on camera, but gave us a statement that read, “Tayclair’s family is not our adversary. We do not want to try this case in the media.”

The case now awaits a trial date after it was most recently delayed by a defense motion.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.