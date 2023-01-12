Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner.

A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found shot and killed in a bathroom at Saga nightclub on Worthington Street. Since then, the doors to the club have remained closed amid concern that security employees did not search patrons on the night of the murder.

However, now, the doors may soon reopen under a new name and new ownership. Three businessmen are coming together, planning to take ownership of the Saga nightclub license. They have experience in managing a nightclub in Miami and own a marijuana dispensary in Holyoke.

It was on the agenda of the Springfield Llicensing commission board meeting Wednesday night. The attorney representing them, Dan Kelly, spoke to the board about the proposal.

“Saga, as you may remember, you licensed, had three floors. This is only the first floor of Saga,” Kelly said.

The proposal is for a night club, The Flamingo Room, that would be open Thursday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the first floor of the old Saga nightclub. There will be Asian fusion style food, a DJ, and a dancefloor.

The biggest concern following the deadly shooting is the security at this proposed new nightclub, but Kelly said there will be plenty of security when the club is open.

“They will have four to six security guards on-duty at all times, probably only have two to three bartenders as, again, it’s only the first floor,” Kelly explained.

Now, the potential new owners and Kelly will submit a security plan to the Board of Licensing Commissioners for their approval. The commission is expected to meet again on January 25 after reviewing the security plan.

