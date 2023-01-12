Holyoke banquet facility reopen following December fire

A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire.
By Mary Wilson, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire.

Three days after Christmas, firefighters rushed to Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, which had been hosting a small function moments earlier.

“All the sudden the lights started flickering, you could hear some explosions downstairs,” said Mike Hamel, owner of Hamel’s Catering at Summit View Banquet and Meetinghouse.

Hamel told Western Mass News that an employee discovered the electrical panel in the basement was on fire.

“He was smart enough to grab a fire extinguisher, go down there, and extinguish the fire to the best of his ability,” Hamel noted.

Firefighters took it from there and after the flames were doused, the banquet hall would remain closed for eight days, which forced Hamel to cancel several new year events at the banquet hall.

“They were very understanding and actually more sympathy than anger, so I appreciate that,” Hamel added.

It was an isolated fire, but there was smoke damage throughout the building. Hamel credits his employees for a thorough cleaning job.

“From cleaning the walls, to windows, to plates, to mayonnaise bottles and ketchup jars, everything was touched,” Hamel explained.

Now, he’s back open and preparing for a full weekend of events and catering at Summit View.

“So I hope everyone comes on down and starts enjoying our facility again,” Hamel said.

The outdoor pavilion at Summit View reopens for events in May.

