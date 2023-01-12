Holyoke shooting suspect in custody following December shooting at The Unicorn

John Brown Jr. of Springfield is being sought in connection with a shooting at the Unicorn bar...
John Brown Jr. of Springfield is being sought in connection with a shooting at the Unicorn bar in Holyoke in December 2022.
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect is now in police custody following a December shooting at The Unicorn in Holyoke.

On Tuesday, suspect John Brown Jr. was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on charges stemming from a shooting that occurred at The Unicorn bar back on December 17, 2022.

The victim of the shooting was shot several times and is still hospitalized. Fortunately, no other bar patrons were injured during the incident.

Brown Jr. was then processed and brought to a local facility.

