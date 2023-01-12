New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford.

Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found that the vehicle, a minivan, crashed head-on into a tow truck that was heading west. The force of the crash caused the tow truck to go into the left lane while the minivan went into the breakdown lane.

The driver of the minivan, 39-year-old Kayla Savery, of Copake Falls, NY was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries. A juvenile passenger was also taken to Baystate with serious injuries, while another juvenile passenger was also taken to Baystate for evaluation.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

State Police said that Savery was arrested at the hospital on several charges including operating under the influence, child endangerment while operating under the influence, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation, and other motor vehicle charges. Bail was set at $1,000 and Savery was booked at the Westfield barracks before being sent to the women’s correctional center in Chicopee.

The crash remains under investigation.

