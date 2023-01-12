Rain, milder temperatures and gusty breezes tonight and Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures continue to climb as another batch of rain moves our way with an approaching warm front.

After minor snowfall this morning, we’ve seen patchy drizzle, fog and overcast skies much of the day. Temperatures have been fairly steady in the lower to middle 30s, but will climb into the 40s late this evening and eventually low 50s through sunrise!

A steady rain with heavier showers imbedded will move into our area from 7-8pm on and taper off to showers in the morning Friday. Many will see a solid soaking with a half inch to 1 inch of rainfall. Wind out of the south will gust to 20-30mph overnight and Friday morning, helping to bring up the temps. Highs will get into the lower to middle 50s for most Friday morning, then temps begin to drop after 2pm as a cold front moves through. Wind shifts to the west and ushers in cooler air for Friday night and the weekend.

This weekend is looking dry and seasonably mild with highs in the 30s Saturday and closer to 40 Sunday. While we will see more sunshine, we also have to battle clouds from passing low pressure systems off the coast. Rain and snow may impact the Cape and Islands into SE Mass late Saturday night and early Sunday from one of these storms. The lows will also keep us under a healthy northerly breeze with gusts to 20mph both days. Wind lightens for MLK Day and we should be a touch milder and sunny.

After a quiet end to the holiday weekend, our weather gets more unsettled with a good deal of clouds through the end of the week. Rain chances are low for Tuesday with a passing cold front, then we may have a better shot at some rain and/or a wintry mix late in the week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.