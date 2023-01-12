Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street

Lexington Street fire in Springfield 011123
Lexington Street fire in Springfield 011123(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were on scene on Lexington Street for reports of a house fire Wednesday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte confirmed that his crews responded to the scene.

Western Mass News is awaiting further information from the Springfield Fire Department at this time.

Stay tuned on air and online for the latest developments.

