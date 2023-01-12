Springfield leaders unveil new tax relief plan

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders revealed their plan to provide continued tax relief to people in the city on Thursday.

“What has come across today is that, with inflation interest rates have gone up, but in a good way. ‘T’ bills, treasury notes in the federal reserve now, the highest inflation since 1982,the treasury rate was at .40 and now if you look at it…it’s over four percent, nearing five percent…This money will be completely dedicated to continued tax relief for our residents and our business community. To our knowledge, we believe we are first community in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts who is doing this,” Sarno explained.

The city will invest approximately $45 million from the city’s stabilization reserve account into high-yield treasury notes, which will have a return on investment of approximately $2 million and that $2 million will go directly into the community.

“One of the big reasons we’re able to do this is because of our fiscal policies, our strong fiscal stead that we are in. These are policies that I’ve continued as mayor when we were on the brink of bankruptcy and we continue to have a healthy reserve in case of any emergencies come up,” Sarno added.

While the city contemplates how the money will be handed out, Western Mass News is getting answers on what this program means for people in Springfield.

“Something like this is thinking out of the box and we don’t have to use any of our reserves. Our money makes money that we can give back or make it more equitable for the residents and business community,” Sarno said.

Springfield City Councilor Maria Perez also spoke about what this tax relief plan means to her.

“The message today is that when we work together as a team, we can accomplish a lot and I think I, as a city council that serve my constituents which my wards are the poorest in the state, I mean this is very dear to me,” Perez said.

Sarno also said if interest rates remain high, they hope to continue this type of program. The details of when people can expect this relief and how much they might be getting are still limited.

