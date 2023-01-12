TD Bank extends Garden naming rights through 2045

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Naming rights for the home of the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins have been extended.

On Wednesday, Delaware North, the owner and operator of TD Garden, and TD Bank announced “a historic 20-year naming rights extension” which will keep the sports and entertainment venue named TD Garden through 2045.

The original naming rights deal was set to expire in 2025.

“TD Garden is the heart of our strong Boston tradition in sports and entertainment. The Bruins are about to celebrate 100 years, making this an exciting time for our arena and city. We’re proud to continue into this next chapter together with TD Bank,” said Delaware North CEO and Boston Bruins Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs.

As part of the new agreement, TD Bank is committing $15 million for community programming, which will make the arts more accessible through a new “Access the Arts” program.

