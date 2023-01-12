Town by Town: Amherst art display, Holyoke community dinner

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Amherst and Holyoke this Thursday.

In Amherst, several new pieces of artwork were put on display at the Mill District Local Art Gallery.

The Mill District has been changed over to an almost entirely new collection of talented, local artists. Each season, the gallery switches both the exhibiting artists and the configuration of the walls themselves.

Guests are welcome to come check it out and see what’s new.

In Holyoke, members of the United Congregational Church of Holyoke enjoyed a community dinner Thursday evening.

Guests had a delicious ham meal and watched a family-friendly movie, all at nost cost to commmunity members.

That event kicked off at 5 p.m.

