Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity

TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. They are in need of instruments for their students in the band, which has grown bigger than they anticipated in the past two years.

“I use music as an outlet to express myself through what I play and it feels great to be a part of this band,” said Jacob Reich.

The Turners Falls music program had just 12 kids in the group in 2020. Now, two years later, the program comprised of middle and high school students is full of almost 100 young musicians.

“This band is the most accepting group that I’ve ever been a part of…Walking into band every other day, it just brings me joy and it’s the highlight of my day coming into this room and doing music,” said Snail Deramo.

The high school has a student population of 190 and the middle school has 210 students, but the combined grade level band proves that being in a small western Massachusetts town does not defy their level of talent.

“Our student population is growing and our talent is just soaring…After our winter concert, I had students approach me to join the band and I had to say no because I didn’t have instruments to give them and the cost of renting an instrument from a company can be too much and it creates a disparage for the opportunity for our kiddos,” said Turners Falls music teacher Alyssa Comeau.

Comeau told Western Mass News that the group is now looking for help from the community to keep music alive.

“We are looking to just start the program with more instruments, so kids don’t have to worry about the financial burden of renting or up care of instruments…Music programs are necessary for the success both mentally and educationally for our students. They need the outlet and it is not dying. They were starving for an outlet like this during COVID,” Comeau added.

Senior band members Alex Johnson and David Stowe shared what the donations would mean to them.

“It’s very important to me that we get more instruments, so more people can join because this is a very inclusive community and it basically feels like a family,” Johnson said.

“All the people that have already donated or are planning to or anything between, we all thank you for anything you are willing to offer and it’s really kind,” Stowe added.

If you would like to help this group of talented young musicians, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

