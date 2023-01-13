1 dead following early morning fire on Federal Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following an early morning fire in Springfield.

Firefighters were called to 68 Federal Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they rescued a woman in her 60s, who was suffering serious injuries, from the first floor. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

In a joint statement from local and state investigators, they explained that the fire started in the area of a chair in the apartment’s living room and it was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said in a statement:

“Our thoughts right now are with the victim’s family and loved ones...I want to offer them our heartfelt condolences as they confront this tragedy. Investigators determined that the fire started with smoking materials, and I want to remind everyone in the community that this is the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and nationwide.”

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey explained in a statement that fires that start with smoking materials have claimed at least 49 lives in the state over the last five years. “If you smoke or have guests who do, please use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time,” he added.

The fire in Springfield was the second deadly fire in the state Friday morning. The other incident took place in Holbrook, which claimed the life of an older adult. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

