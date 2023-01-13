1 injured in early morning fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning fire in Springfield.

According to officials, firefighters rescued a person from a first-floor apartment at 68 Federal Street in the city.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 4 a.m.

The fire has been extinguished and is now under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

