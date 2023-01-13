Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share…my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us…She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Dr. Adam Stern, a cardiologist at Baystate Medical Center, explained, “Cardiac arrest is when your heart ceases to function properly and your body is not getting the nutrients and oxygen that it needs to function and that can be from a variety of problems. Unfortunately, in some of these cases, they can happen suddenly too and there may not be a warning sign.”

Stern shared some of the common causes of cardiac arrest. “Sometimes, it’s from an intrinsic problem with the structure of the heart, the way it’s pumping. Sometimes, it can be due to the way oxygen is delivered to the heart through the main blood vessels,” he explained.

The most common warning signs when having a cardiac arrest to look out for, according to Stern, are “chest discomfort, breathing abnormalities that may be in the process of getting worked up with your doctor with stress testing or other outpatient cardiology testing.”

As for some of the cardiac arrest symptoms that may be different in women than in men, “women in general, often times, don’t present in the same way men do in terms of these textbook symptoms,” Stern said, adding, “Maybe they don’t have crushing chest pressure, but maybe they have a lower grade pain that comes on with exertion...Maybe their symptom is more nausea, maybe there’s nausea that’s not quite going away. There is a shortness of breath that cannot be quite explained.”

No further details about Lisa Marie’s death have been released at this time, but we have learned that she will be buried at Elvis Presley’s former home in Graceland, next to her son who passed away in 2020.

