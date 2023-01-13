Bridge along I-391 in Holyoke to be closed six months

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorists traveling to and from Holyoke via I-391 will experience some detours for the next several months.

MassDOT announced Friday that the bridge that carries I-391 northbound and southbound over Holyoke city streets will be closed for the next six months for repairs starting Tuesday, January 17.

Cars heading northbound will get off the highway at Exit 6 onto Commercial Street and follow the detours. Trucks traveling northbound will get off at Exit 5 onto Main Street.

Traffic heading southbound will detour down South Street, then get onto I-391 south from the Main Street ramp.

Those looking for current traffic conditions during the closure can find information through one of the following methods:

