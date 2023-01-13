Day 2 of Hoophall Classic held at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hoophall Classic rolled on Friday at Springfield College with the top high school basketball talent in the country was be on display in western Massachusetts.

Fans saw an action-packed slate on Thursday that included a double-overtime game and a back-and-forth contest between PPpe Francis and Longmeadow, which came down the wire.

The defending state champs, Springfield Central girls, also played Friday to kick off day 2. They played against Sacred Heart, a prep school from Hamden, CT.

Earlier in the week, we caught up with Central girls’ head coach James Gee, who told Western Mass News what kind of opportunity this provides his team.

“We want to play the best, we want to see who the best is, play the best. Whatever happens happens, but we want to be able to measure ourselves against the best teams out there and compete against the best,” Gee explained.

After some of the local games, it will clear the way for the top high school teams across the country. DJ Wagner, the top recruit in the country, plays for Camden, NJ. They play Saturday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. and Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, will hit the court for Sierra Canyon, which is located in southern California. They play Monday at 1 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday and Monday are sold out, but there are limited tickets available for Sunday. You can click here for more information.

