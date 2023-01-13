Expert discusses protecting your trip with travel insurance

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Air travel getting back to normal today after the FAA’s system failure Wednesday that caused widespread delays and cancellations throughout the country.

“Last two trips we missed and this is the first one we really don’t want to miss, so I decided we will insure everything,” said Sachian Aware, who was flying to Florida from Bradley International Airport.

On Wednesday, a breakdown of a key computer system led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations and caused headaches for air travelers. Western Mass News brought you the impact of this at Bradley International Airport and now, we’re getting answers on the benefits of travel insurance. We asked Suzanne Morrow, the senior vice president of InsureMyTrip, about what people should know.

“Most people have a good handle on homeowners and auto and what it does and doesn’t cover. I think with traveler’s insurance, there’s this idea that it covers anything that happens when you’re traveling…Know what you’re buying, really understand what you’ve purchased,” Morrow explained.

We spoke with some flyers at Bradley who told us insurance just isn’t worth it.

“The flight wasn’t all that expensive to begin with so, if I couldn’t go, I’d rather lose the cost of the flight than pay for the insurance,” said Joe Spurgeon, who was flying to Florida.

“It was a little on the expensive side and I didn’t feel it was necessary for a short trip and I am hoping I won’t regret that,” said Melissa Brennan, who was also traveling to Florida.

Morrow told us traveler’s insurance might not be the right fit for every flight or every family, but it can give you peace-of-mind when traveling

“These types of things exist and it comes down to what is your biggest concern when you’re traveling,” Morrow added.

We also asked people what they consider when deciding whether or not to get the added coverage.

“What I would do overall is look at the cost of the trip and if it’s within a certain percentage, I’d probably just take the risk of losing the money, but if it was a more expensive trip, I probably would’ve paid for it,” said Joe Spurgeon from East Haddam, CT.

After Wednesday’s travel nightmare, Morrow said one important factor to consider is how soon certain benefits, like delay protection, kicks in. When it comes to comparing options, Morrow told us third-party insurers often offer better deals on policies.

“Typically, if you go once you’ve purchased your airline tickets, you’ve made all your plans, you’re better off going to an external company to get your traveler insurance because you’re probably going to get more coverage for the same or even less,” Morrow said.

While travel insurance prices vary, the average cost is about five to six of the cost of your trip. Some of the folks we spoke with at Bradley told us the recent airport woes are causing them to think more seriously about getting travel insurance going forward.

