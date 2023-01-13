Getting Answers: impact of cannabis sales in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned Massachusetts cannabis gross sales reached nearly $4 billion in 2022. One of Springfield’s dispensaries, Insa, is part of that billion-dollar number.

Despite one Northampton cannabis dispensary closing its doors last month, business is booming over at Insa in Springfield.

“2022 was a great year for us…We were voted best dispensary on Reader Raves, which I think is the best proxy for how we’re doing. Those are voted by our customers and we’re very proud of the success,” said Peter Gallagher, co-owner and CEO of Insa.

Western Mass News asked Gallagher how the newly opened cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut have impacted their Springfield location, which is just five minutes from the state line which borders the Constitution state.

“I think Connecticut, in general, it gives customers more options, so I think it’s a good thing for the industry. It forces us to raise our game and we got a lot of great things in the pipeline for 2023,” Gallagher added.

State Representative Orlando Ramos shares how this business is helping the city economically.

“So far, it’s been good for the city of Springfield. We’ve had several dispensaries open, which has brought more revenue into the city. The city of Springfield elected to implement a three percent tax when I was council president and that three percent tax on sales has contributed to a lot more revenue to the city of Springfield,” Ramos said.

However, he also raised one concern about the industry.

“One of the reasons why cannabis was implemented and one of the goals was to bring more diverse leadership, more diverse ownership of these dispensaries. Unfortunately, that really hasn’t happened in the city of Springfield. I think we need to do better to attract and approve more owners who are of diverse background,” Ramos added.

The Springfield City Council’s economic development committee has a meeting planned on Tuesday focused on the three marijuana businesses currently operating in the city. They’re expected to discuss issues like parking, traffic, safety, as well as cannabis delivery plans.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.