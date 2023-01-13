Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma.

The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh Vieira. She collapsed at home after complaining of chest pains on Sunday. Her heart stopped and she was rushed to the hospital. She suffered cardiac arrest twice and was placed into a medical coma, so that her body could recover.

“This is a tight knit group of students and families and it has effected them,” said Mater Dolorosa School Principal Mary Fedora.

The school held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday to show support for Vieira and her family.

“We had quite a big group of people. Some of the students here were there, six o’clock in the evening, and I think it’s brought everyone even closer together,” Fedora added.

They also made sure to show her classmates support as they worried about their friend and ensure them that they always had someone to talk to during this difficult time.

“If they wanted to talk to one of the teachers, or come down to the office and talk, or if they want to pray together or they want to cry and if they want to talk about her to just keep doing it because she knows we’re pulling for her,” Fedora explained.

Since Sunday, we’re told Vieira has woken up and doctors are conducting more tests to learn the cause of the cardiac events.

Western Mass News visited Vieira’s classroom on Friday and her friends had one message for her.

“We miss you, we can’t wait to see you when you get back,” the class said.

A GoFundMe was started to help with medical expenses. You can click here for more information.

