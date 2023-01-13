Over two dozen firefighters graduate from fire academy

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of new firefighters joined the ranks on Friday after a graduation ceremony was held at the Department of Fire Services’ Springfield campus.

The 28 recruits will represent departments around the state including several local departments.

“For us, it’s huge. We got three recruits back. It’s a first step for us, but we still need more and as everyone else...it’s hard to find those quality folks to bring on to the fire department,” said Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson.

Three recruits were added to the Amherst Fire Department, which will help fill a long time shortage.

