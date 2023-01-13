Town by Town: Westfield funding, gluten-free dining, MLK Day celebration

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town took us to Holyoke, Springfield, and Westfield this Friday.

One local restaurant celebrated National Gluten Free Day with an extensive gluten-free menu. Those living with gluten allergies were able to enjoy 100 percent of 110 Grill’s menu on Friday.

The restaurant offering its full standard menu with both traditional and gluten-free options.

In Westfield, Congressman Richard Neal announced $100,000 in funding for the city of Westfield.

Neal joined city officials at the city’s wastewater treatment plant for the annoucement.

The money will go towards construction of a new operations center building.

In Springfield, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration was held at City Hall.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendence, as well as Neal.

After the ceremony, a flag raising was held outside of city hall in honor of Dr. King.

