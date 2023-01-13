Town by Town: Westfield funding, gluten-free dining, MLK Day celebration

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town took us to Holyoke, Springfield, and Westfield this Friday.

One local restaurant celebrated National Gluten Free Day with an extensive gluten-free menu. Those living with gluten allergies were able to enjoy 100 percent of 110 Grill’s menu on Friday.

The restaurant offering its full standard menu with both traditional and gluten-free options.

In Westfield, Congressman Richard Neal announced $100,000 in funding for the city of Westfield.

Neal joined city officials at the city’s wastewater treatment plant for the annoucement.

The money will go towards construction of a new operations center building.

In Springfield, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration was held at City Hall.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendence, as well as Neal.

After the ceremony, a flag raising was held outside of city hall in honor of Dr. King.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 years old.
Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley
Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke MA
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
Photo showing marijuana
Getting Answers: impact of cannabis sales in Springfield
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Over two dozen firefighters graduate from fire academy