Victim in Holyoke hit-and-run dies from injuries

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Holyoke said their final goodbyes Thursday night and now, they want to tell his story in hopes that it might help in the investigation.

One barber shop on Chicopee Street was busy on Friday serving up clients. However, one stylist’s chair remained empty.

“He was full of life. He brought life to the barber shop. He made everybody happy. His laugh was the most memorable thing about him,” said Reuben Camacho, the victim’s friend and coworker.

Jorge ‘Meeswee’ Calderon passed away Thursday night, surrounded by family and friends one week after he was hit by a car in Holyoke while crossing the intersection of Cabot and Canal Street with his bike.

“He was the first one through the crosswalk after waiting for the crosswalk light to change. He ended up just going and hitting him, hitting him to the point that he just kept going,” said Eduardo Vargas, the victim’s stepfather.

Calderon laid in a hospital bed for several days, but it was clear by Saturday that he wouldn’t survive. However, the family didn’t want to turn off the ventilator just yet as parts of his body were still viable for donation.

“They ended up preserving some of his bone marrow and heart valves because we believe in saving somebody else’s life,” Vargas added.

Known for his passion for music and his time spent as an upcoming barber at Style and Grace Hair Studio in Chicopee, Calderon was set to turn 23 this year on February 23. His family and friends told Western Mass News that they will continue to celebrate him the way he would’ve wanted.

“He was a person that was easy to love. His charisma, his joy, his laughter. It was impossible for you not to get along with him. That’s going to be one thing we’ll greatly miss,” said Agape Rodriguez, the victim’s friend and coworker.

“It’s almost like he was meant to shine this bright. Once again, it’s a light that’s not here no more, but it doesn’t have to end right here,” Vargas noted.

The hit and run remains under investigation. The family is asking that if anyone has information on the driver to please contact the Holyoke Police Department.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral costs.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.