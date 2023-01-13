Wilbraham Fire offering free hands-only CPR training

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin and lifesaving CPR efforts after he suffered cardiac arrest last week has prompted one local fire department to take action by offering a free CPR training course to the public.

“In the last two weeks, the notoriety of CPR, after the event in the NFL, and we thought this would be an opportunity to make an offer to the public to come in and learn hands-only CPR,” said Wilbraham Fire Chief Michael Andrews.

The lifesaving roles CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) played in the recovery of Hamlin after suffering cardiac arrest on the field gave the Wilbraham Fire Department an idea. Andrews told Western Mass News that they decided to offer free CPR and AED training to the public. He said this is not a certification course. It’s to help people feel more comfortable

“Unfortunately, these events do happen, so the more people that get trained on it, the more opportunity there is for someone to help,” Andrews added.

The department’s EMS coordinator and paramedic, Jeffrey Witek, will be one of the lead instructors for the training. After demonstrating how to properly give CPR and use an AED, he explained why they decided to teach hands-only CPR.

“The old mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, people have found that they are resistant to action because they don’t want to put their mouth on somebody,” Witek said.

Also, when using an AED, he showed how simple it is with the voice commands to use when in a stressful situation.

“We want people to feel comfortable in responding,” Witek added.

For those interested in a certification, there will be a sign-up sheet at the event. The official training course is on February 1 and yo can register via email or by calling (413) 596-3122.

