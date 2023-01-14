Chilly With Cloudy To Start, Warmer With Sun To End The Holiday Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There are patches of light freezing drizzle and flurries in some spots this AM. Untreated surfaces may be slick in a few isolated areas as temps are below freezing.

Expect a cloudy and chilly start to the holiday weekend with mid 30s and breezy conditions today. While we will see more sunshine on Sunday, we also have to battle some clouds from passing low pressure systems off the coast. Rain and snow may impact the Cape and Islands into SE Mass late Saturday night and early Sunday from one of these storms. The lows will also keep us under a healthy northerly breeze with gusts to 20mph both days. Wind lightens for MLK Day and we should be a touch milder and sunny.

After a quiet end to the holiday weekend, our weather gets more unsettled with a good deal of clouds through the end of the week. Rain chances are low for Tuesday with a passing cold front, then we may have a better shot at some rain and/or a wintry mix late in the week.

Still no real signs of a winter weather pattern (constant cold/snow)…

