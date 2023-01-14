Northampton DPW holds final tree collection at Smith Vocational

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Department of Public Works held their final holiday tree recycling event on Saturday.

This was the last of 2 collection dates at Smith Vocational High School.

Residents were asked to make sure that their trees were clear of ornaments, lights, tinsel, plastic bags, netting, and metal wires before dropping them off.

This tree collection was open to all residents of Florence, Leeds, and Northampton.

