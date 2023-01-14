Northampton DPW holds final tree collection at Smith Vocational

This tree collection was open to all residents of Florence, Leeds, and Northampton.
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Department of Public Works held their final holiday tree recycling event on Saturday.

This was the last of 2 collection dates at Smith Vocational High School.

Residents were asked to make sure that their trees were clear of ornaments, lights, tinsel, plastic bags, netting, and metal wires before dropping them off.

This tree collection was open to all residents of Florence, Leeds, and Northampton.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

With COVID-19 restrictions easing up from the start of the pandemic, the wedding industry is...
Wedding industry back in business in time for 2023
Organizers collected non-perishable food for the emergency food cupboard of the Open Pantry in...
Springfield church collecting food donations for Open Pantry emergency cupboard
They wrote that the building damage has been assessed and a path towards recovery and...
Springfield JCC provides update on renovation plans following November fire
The birthplace of basketball has welcomed some of the best high school talent from all over the...
Players nationwide take to the court in Springfield for Day 3 of Hoophall Classic