Players nationwide take to the court in Springfield for Day 3 of Hoophall Classic

The birthplace of basketball has welcomed some of the best high school talent from all over the country to play here at Springfield College.
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Basketball Hall of Fame’s 21st Annual Hoophall Classic is well underway and teams from around the country are at Springfield College eager to compete and also catch a glimpse of some of their favorite basketball stars.

This event traditionally brings in some of the biggest names in basketball, including two-time NBA champion and 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant, and Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Folks told us that basketball is what brought them to Springfield, but the chance to spot one of their favorite NBA players is an added bonus.

We caught up with some of Saturday’s players just moments after their game.

“We just won – we just won by 30,” Rishon Riennie of Brooklyn, New York told us. “2-0, we gotta come back tomorrow, finish it out, and get to the championship.”

Games are scheduled to continue throughout the weekend. You can find the full list of games HERE.

