Springfield church collecting food donations for Open Pantry emergency cupboard

Organizers collected non-perishable food for the emergency food cupboard of the Open Pantry in addition to coats and jackets for all ages.
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Foster Memorial Church in Springfield held their monthly outreach Drive-In Collection of Donations Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot on Wilbraham Road.

The church also offered a gift basket raffle for those who swung by to donate, saying the every donation received is a blessing.

