Springfield JCC provides update on renovation plans following November fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Jewish Community Center posted on their Facebook this week, updating the community on their rebuilding efforts following a fire at their building back in November.

They wrote that the building damage has been assessed and a path towards recovery and renovation has been drafted.

As for a timeline, they hope that some of the repairs will be complete by February, writing that the early learning center suffered the least damage.

However, other areas such as the fitness center will need more significant renovations before they are able to reopen the space.

They wrote in the post that they are continuing to explore different ways to bring a sense of normalcy back to their JCC family, adding that the support of the community continues to fuel them on the good days and the harder ones.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.