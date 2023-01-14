State Police seize loaded firearm, narcotics during traffic stop on I-91 in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police arrested a Springfield man early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded firearm and narcotics in his vehicle.

According to the State Police, troopers from the Northampton State Police Barracks conducted the stop just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said that troopers pulled over 29-year-old Kadar St. Phard of Springfield in on I-91 Northbound in Whately when they determined his vehicle registration was expired.

St. Phard told police that he was driving home to Springfield to Northampton, though troopers noted that he was driving in the opposite direction from his given destination.

One trooper also noticed a firearm tucked behind the front passenger seat within reach of the driver, prompting St. Phard’s removal from the vehicle. It was then that troopers discovered that he did not have a driver’s license or a license to carry.

State Police said that the gun in St. Phard’s possession was a Glock 23 with a magazine holding 13 rounds inserted and another round in the chamber.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, troopers located 152 grams of suspected cocaine, as well as approximately 6,500 wax folds of what they believe to be fentanyl. Each of the folds were contained in larger packs stamped with the words, “Real Hasta La Muerte,” and, “La Purina.”

Troopers seized the gun, ammunition, and drugs as evidence and transported St. Phard to the Northampton Barracks, where he was booked on narcotics, firearm, and motor vehicle offenses. He was then brought to the Hampshire County House of Corrections pending his arraignment on Greenfield District Court.

