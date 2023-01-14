UMass Minutewomen best St. Joseph’s Hawks during Saturday doubleheader

The logo for the UMass Amherst athletic department
The logo for the UMass Amherst athletic department(UMass Athletics / MGN)
By Matt Sottile and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst basketball hosted a doubleheader at the Mullins Center Saturday afternoon.

The women’s team eked out a two-point win over St. Joseph’s. The Hawks missed a shot as the buzzer sounded, which would have sent the game into overtime.

Ber’nyah Mayo led the team with 19 points. The Minutewomen are now 13-4 and 3-1 in the Atlantic 10.

The men’s team then hosted the University of Rhode Island, tipping off at 4:30 p.m. We will have those results once the game has come to a close.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

wedding rings generic
Wedding industry back in business in time for 2023
Firearm, narcotics bust on I-91 Northbound in Whately
State Police seize loaded firearm, narcotics during traffic stop on I-91 in Whately
Chilly With Cloudy To Start, Warmer With Sun To End The Holiday Weekend - clipped version
Chilly With Cloudy To Start, Warmer With Sun To End The Holiday Weekend - clipped version
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest