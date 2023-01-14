UMass Minutewomen best St. Joseph’s Hawks during Saturday doubleheader

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst basketball hosted a doubleheader at the Mullins Center Saturday afternoon.

The women’s team eked out a two-point win over St. Joseph’s. The Hawks missed a shot as the buzzer sounded, which would have sent the game into overtime.

Ber’nyah Mayo led the team with 19 points. The Minutewomen are now 13-4 and 3-1 in the Atlantic 10.

The men’s team then hosted the University of Rhode Island, tipping off at 4:30 p.m. We will have those results once the game has come to a close.

