Week 1: Suffield Academy vs. WMA, Windsor vs. Central, Pope Francis vs. Longmeadow

By Matt Sottile and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The winter edition of Friday Night Frenzy is underway and what better way to start this season than with one of the marquee sporting events in the region: the Hoophall Classic.

Among the local matchups included Suffield Academy taking on Wilbraham and Monson Academy, Springfield Central High against Windsor, and the Cardinals of Pope Francis taking on the Lancers from Longmeadow.

