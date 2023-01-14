Week 1: Suffield Academy vs. WMA, Windsor vs. Central, Pope Francis vs. Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The winter edition of Friday Night Frenzy is underway and what better way to start this season than with one of the marquee sporting events in the region: the Hoophall Classic.

Among the local matchups included Suffield Academy taking on Wilbraham and Monson Academy, Springfield Central High against Windsor, and the Cardinals of Pope Francis taking on the Lancers from Longmeadow.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.