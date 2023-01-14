West Springfield pastry shop falls victim to catalytic converter theft

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular local pastry shop is now forced to use their staff’s personal cars to make deliveries after a catalytic converter theft has taken out their delivery van and part of the crime was caught on camera.

“In my head, I’m like ‘Somebody stole our catalytic converter.’ I wasn’t 100 percent sure until we went outside and she turned it over and it was like big ‘wah wah wah’ noise and I leaned over and I saw some big pieces around it,” said Todd Conway, manager of Cerrato’s Pastry Shop.

Conway described the moment he first learned of the theft last week. The West Springfield business fell victim to an expensive act of vandalism. Conway told us their van’s catalytic converter was stolen on January 4 around 2 a.m.

West Springfield Police confirmed the incident to Western Mass News and part of the incident caught on camera. In the video, two men are seen walking across the parking lot and towards the van. Approximately five minutes later, they head back holding what Conway believes to be the van’s catalytic converter.

Conway said the suspects are hard to identify in the video and since the actual theft wasn’t caught on-camera, it makes it difficult for police. Now, the shop is left without a van to make deliveries.

“We don’t know how long it will take for the repair because those parts go for anywhere from $300 to $500 and the labor that’s involved with it,” Conway explained.

Conway’s message to the thieves is “you’re hurting more than just one person and it ripples down. Just nobody benefits from it at all. You might get a quick buck, but then you put yourself at jeopardy.”

Conway said he never would have expected something like this would happen in what’s normally a quiet area of westside.

“This is way out of the ordinary because this is such a calm and pleasant area…I never thought something like this would happen in the neighborhood. This is something that’s pretty new to us, that someone would have the audacity to just come onto the property and do something like that,” Conway noted.

Conway told us with Valentine’s Day coming up, the store is busy with orders and they are doing their best to still get those deliveries out.

