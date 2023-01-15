Breezy with a Passing Flurry Tonight, Mainly Dry on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A dry but breezy day today with highs in the middle to upper 30′s. Low pressure offshore has been supplying the eastern part of the state with steady snow showers today, even with some bands reaching eastern portions of Hampden county. For tonight, the breeze sticks around and temperatures will drop into the middle 20′s. Overnight we could see a passing flurry or snow shower in western mass. Monday morning, we should wake up to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for a passing flurry or snow shower, primarily in the morning. Monday will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies, highs once again in the upper 30′s.

Tuesday will start off dry, but then a weak disturbance looks to bring showers into the area in the late afternoon... there may be enough cold air in place, where some may see a bit of a rain snow mix with this system. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the middle 40′s with breezy conditions and mostly cloudy skies.

We are watching a low-pressure system to our west, which looks to bring some showers into the area late Thursday, lasting through the overnight. Showers should linger into Friday morning, but the remainder of the day on Friday looks to be dry. This will be out next main weather maker for the area. In the long term, we are watching another system which could possibly bring some snow showers Monday night of next week, before changing over to mix, then to rain early next week... that system we will continue to watch throughout the week, as it is more than a week out. No real arctic air in the near future is expected... mainly near or above average temperatures.

