A Chilly And Breezy Sunday Gives Way To Warmer Temps With Rain Likely By Late Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A chilly start to the day with 20s for most, feeling like the teens with a gusty wind. Watch out for some slick spots for those who got a light coating of snow yesterday evening. Highs will be in the upper 30′s to near 40. The breezes look to stick around through the day though, with gusts up to around 15 to 25mph out of the north, northwest. Folks in the eastern part of the state will be dealing with gustier winds as a low-pressure system passes offshore. Wind Chills between 25-30 for most of the day.

We hang on to the breeze even through Monday, then for Tuesday., winds swing around to the west and calm down a bit. This week, we are looking to remain above normal for daily high temperatures, as we will be seeing highs in the lower to middle 40′s most of the week. That is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Out East: We are watching a low-pressure system offshore, which looks to bring snow showers and mixed precipitation for eastern mass, but here in western mass, we look to remain sunny as high pressure deflects the wet weather off to the east. The worst we will see is a few high thin clouds today. But with high and low pressure battling one and other, this will create a strong pressure gradient across New England, which is behind the gusty breezes through the beginning of the week. Western mass looks to remain dry all through the weekend... while in eastern mass, they could see anywhere from scattered coatings... to about 3 inches of wet snow the closer to the shore you go.

In the long term, we are watching a storm system that could bring us some showers Thursday into Friday, and then another wintry system for the end of next weekend. Right now it looks to start off as rain, and mixed precip, then go to all snow by the following Monday. This is more than a week out, so we will continue to watch this all week long.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.