Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m.

There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident has not been given at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

GA0115
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 15
A Chilly And Breezy Sunday Gives Way To Warmer Temps With Rain Likely By Late Week - clipped...
A Chilly And Breezy Sunday Gives Way To Warmer Temps With Rain Likely By Late Week - clipped version
Hoophall Classic providing boost to downtown Springfield business
Hoophall Classic providing boost to downtown Springfield businesses
This tree collection was open to all residents of Florence, Leeds, and Northampton.
Northampton DPW holds final tree collection at Smith Vocational