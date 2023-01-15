Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m.
There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported.
The cause of the accident has not been given at this time.
