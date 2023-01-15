Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eight games were on the Hoophall Classic slate Sunday at Springfield College, bringing in crowds from all over the country.

Parents, players, and fans from all over the country came to the birthplace of basketball for an action-packed weekend.

In all, teams from 17 different states – 34 of the top 100 recruits in the class of 2023 – will compete here in western Mass.

National powerhouse DeMatha Catholic High School from Maryland started the day off with a 66-55 win over Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School out of New York.

Then, Mount St. Joseph Catholic High School came out on top, 54-48, over North Laurel High School from Kentucky.

Reed Sheppard of Mount Laurel nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists. He is the 26th ranked recruit in the class of 2023, committed to Kentucky.

Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School of Pennsylvania beat Missouri’s Vashon High School by 10, and then Illinois’s Simeon High School powered past Archbishop Stepinac High School of New York.

Johnuel Fland had 14 points for Stepinac. He is the 16th best recruit in the class of 2024 with offers from UConn, UCLA, and Providence, among others.

On Monday, the grand finale and fifth day of the Hoophall Classic, there should be an outstanding slate with games starting at 9 a.m.

There will be two of the top five recruits in the country in – DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who will suit up for Camden High School of New Jersey against Bishop Gorman High School of Nevada at 11 a.m.

Then, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, will play for California’s Sierra Canyon School.

Florida’s Montverde Academy, led by Cooper Flagg of Maine, the number two recruit in the class of 2025 who dazzled on Saturday night, will battle Kansas’s Sunrise Christian Academy.

For the finale, Arizona Compass Prep School and their roster of seven top 100 recruits will go up against Florida’s IMG Academy.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.