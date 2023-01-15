Holyoke 7th grader awake after 2 cardiac arrests, 4 days in medically-induced coma

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke middle schooler has come out of a medically-induced coma after suffering from two cardiac arrests last weekend.

Nevaeh Vieira’s mother told Western Mass News that doctors still do not know why this all happened, but her daughter is expected to make a full recovery.

The seventh grader collapsed in her mother’s bedroom on Sunday after complaining of chest pains. She suffered from two cardiac arrests and was placed into a medically induced coma for four days so that her body could recover.

Her mother told us that doctors are still running tests to learn more about what happened, adding that Nevaeh suffered some minor brain damage from a stroke she sustained from a lack of oxygen.

Western Mass News brought questions to local pediatrician Dr. John Kelley, who told us that cardiac events in children are rare, but also very serious.

“The heart itself, it’s usually not an organ or a system that I worry about, too,” he said. “These are very rare things. In my 20 years, I can’t say for sure, but this is my first knowledge of a situation like this.”

We were told that Nevaeh is still in the pediatric intensive care unit, but is expected to make a full recovery at this time.

