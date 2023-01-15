Hoophall Classic providing boost to downtown Springfield businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Hoophall Classic continued Saturday at Springfield College and it brought in crowds from all over the country.

“He’s excited. They love it. They love the sport. They’re having so much fun with their buddies, nothing better,” said Jessica Talley from Westport, CT.

Parents, players, and fans from all over the country came to the birthplace of basketball for a weekend filled with friendly competition. Some of the country’s top high school talent played in the Basketball Hall of Fame’s 21st annual Hoophall Classic in Springfield and with folks from all over the country coming to Springfield, we checked in with one local business about the added crowds.

“Tonight was very busy for us because of the event going on at the MassMutual Center and also the symphony going on as well,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill.

Kashouh told us these types of events are beneficial for business.

“Any event definitely helps the downtown, not just my restaurant, but for every other restaurant that is here in the city. We’ve definitely seen an uptick in traffic and parking outside, so definitely it’s a good thing for the city,” Kashouh added.

While in Springfield, those we spoke with told us they are planning to catch some of the sights the City of Firsts has to offer.

“It’s actually my first time in Springfield, MA. We just came back from the Hall of Fame and Matthew got a picture with Shaq’s shoe,” said Tim Leary from Westport, CT.

For Tim, Matthew, and all those who find themselves in Springfield for the weekend, Kashouh has this message.

“Come on down for a nice great meal. Unfortunately, we won’t be open on Sunday, but we’re open today and we’ll be open Monday. We look forward to serving them and welcome to the city of Springfield,” Kashouh said.

The event at Springfield College could offer some big opportunities to a lot of these players. We’re told college scouts from throughout the country are watching these games.

